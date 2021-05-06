Whooping crane visits western Nebraska

I got a very interesting call and several pictures from a landowner in Lincoln County the end of last week. He asked that he remain anonymous, because he did not want a lot of sightseers converging on his property and bothering the Whooping crane that was visiting his fields. That is a reasonable request, especially when you are dealing with an endangered species. Think about this the next time you hear some PETA-type say that farmers and ranchers are not good stewards of their lands!
This particular Whooping crane was traveling with a small flock of Sandhill cranes and made a three day layover in Nebraska. The birds fed in a couple of corn fields, a pasture and in a wetland area along a creek. The birds are gone now and I hope they make it to their destination, especially the Whooping crane. They are one of the most endangered birds in the world.
At the moment, they are between 500 and 600 Whooping cranes in the world. The bulk of the migratory flock winters along the Texas Gulf Coast near Port Aransas. They have nesting grounds in the Northwest Territories of Canada. Another migratory flock of Whooping cranes moves from Florida to Wisconsin.
A third group of non-migrating Whooping cranes can be found in Florida. Biologists are working with a fourth group of these birds and attempting to establish a flock in southwest Louisiana. This group probably won’t be migratory, either.
Biologists feel it is critical to have these various groups as a safeguard. Multiple groups maintain genetic diversity and protect the species from a natural disaster. A hurricane or big tropical storm could wipe out and entire flock anywhere along the Gulf. A disease like avian cholera could do the same thing. Having the flocks separated geographically by hundreds of miles can prevent this type of catastrophe.
The only self-sustaining natural population of Whooping cranes is the flock that breeds in Canada and winters in Texas. The bird that visied Nebraska is part of that flock.
Back in 1941, biologist thought that there were only 21 or 22 of these birds left on earth. Whooping cranes were a native species in North America and nested in the northern prairies from northern Canada to as far south as Iowa. However, when people began to homestead the plains and farm, the cranes lost their habitat, especially wetlands, and their numbers began a downward trend.
Hunting also added to the reduction in numbers. It was legal to hunt Whooping cranes then and who could blame a hunter for wanting to take such a huge bird home for dinner? Then World War II came along and the number of hunters became a negligible factor as the hunters went off to war. Whooping crane number increased slightly. By the time the war was over and hunters returned; strict laws were in place to protect Whooping cranes.
Besides being one of the rarest North American birds, it is also one of the largest. They average around five feet tall, weigh an average of 15 to 17 pounds, and have a wingspan of up to seven and half feet. Their bright white plumage makes them stand out wherever you find them. They do have black wingtips, but you can only see those when the bird is in flight.
Like their cousins the Sandhills crane, Whooping cranes are monogamous. They generally form pairs at the age of 2 or 3 years and stay together for life. Also like their Sandhill crane cousins, their courtship includes elaborate dances in which they leap, flap their wings, toss their heads back, and fling sticks and grasses into the air.
When a pair makes their nest, it is generally in a slight depression on the ground. They fill the hole with bulrushes, cattails, sedge, and musk grass. Each year the pair chooses a new nest site.
Whether in their nesting or wintering grounds, these birds are always near wetlands for food. Their diet includes invertebrates, insects, berries, mollusks, crustaceans, minnows, frogs, snakes, mice, voles, aquatic tubers and seeds from low vegetation. They will peck and probe sandy or flooded soils to find prey underground. They also supplement their diets with waste grains left over from the last harvest.
Whooping cranes can live up to 25 years old in the wild. The oldest Whooping crane on record, banded in the Northwest Territories in 1977, was at least 28 years, 4 months old when it was found dead in a Saskatchewan wetland in 2005. The cause of death was thought to be old age and natural causes.
Cornhusker Trap Shoot
The Cornhusker Trapshoot, one of the biggest events of its kind in the world, just wrapped up in Doniphan last weekend.Over 1400 Junior High and High School aged shooters participated.
Have you ever heard one of major news outlets talk about the uniqueness of 2000 kids with guns in one place? That’s because no one got shot or killed. I salute these young shooters and their coaches.
Shooters doing well in the competition from the area included Jarrett Koch, Beatrice Team 1 who finished 2nd Top Overall Shooter. Beatrice Team 1 finished 3rd in the Top High School Team Division
Congratulations to all of these young shooters.
Enjoy your time in the outdoors!