Whooping crane visits western Nebraska

Besides being one of the rarest North American birds, it is also one of the largest. They average around five feet tall, weigh an average of 15 to 17 pounds, and have a wingspan of up to seven and half feet. Their bright white plumage makes them stand out wherever you find them. They do have black wingtips, but you can only see those when the bird is in flight.

Like their cousins the Sandhills crane, Whooping cranes are monogamous. They generally form pairs at the age of 2 or 3 years and stay together for life. Also like their Sandhill crane cousins, their courtship includes elaborate dances in which they leap, flap their wings, toss their heads back, and fling sticks and grasses into the air.

When a pair makes their nest, it is generally in a slight depression on the ground. They fill the hole with bulrushes, cattails, sedge, and musk grass. Each year the pair chooses a new nest site.

Whether in their nesting or wintering grounds, these birds are always near wetlands for food. Their diet includes invertebrates, insects, berries, mollusks, crustaceans, minnows, frogs, snakes, mice, voles, aquatic tubers and seeds from low vegetation. They will peck and probe sandy or flooded soils to find prey underground. They also supplement their diets with waste grains left over from the last harvest.