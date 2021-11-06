Wilber-Clatonia beats St. Cecilia, advance in playoffs

WILBER -- A dominant defense and more than enough offense propelled Wilber-Clatonia to an upset win over Hastings. St. Cecilia Friday in the second round of the NSAA State Playoffs.

Wilber-Clatonia, the No. 13 seed in Class C2, defeated fifth-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia 32-13 at Wilber-Clatonia High School.

It’s the second time the Wolverines have beaten St. Cecilia this season. They beat them in the season opener back in August, but St. Cecilia had rattled off nine straight wins to accumulate a 9-1 record, but the Wolverines would have their number again.

The two teams opened the game by exchanging punts, but Wilber-Clatonia was able to gain field position, starting their second drive at the Hastings St. Cecilia 45 yard line.

A long run by quarterback Coy Rosentreader set up an eventual quarterback sneak touchdown by Rosentreader. The extra point was missed, keeping the score at 6-0.

The Wolverine defense once again forced a three and out and the Wolverines would get good field position again at the St. Cecilia 39 yard line. A big run by Mason Combs and a facemask penalty on the same play set up a two yard touchdown run by Combs on the next play. The extra point missed, keeping the score at 12-0.

St. Cecilia fumbled on the second play of their next drive and Tyson Kreshel recovered at the 27 yard line. Wilber-Clatonia wasn’t able to capitalize, though, as they turned the ball over on downs.

The two defenses would dominate for most of the rest of the second quarter. St. Cecilia had a good chance to score when they recovered a muffed punt at the Wolverine 21 yard line. They would be unable to capitalize, though, as they turned it over on downs.

Wilber-Clatonia was forced to punt the ball back to St. Cecilia with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter. They would finally find a crack in the Wolverine defense when they completed a 68 yard touchdown pass to Heyden Demuth, making the score 12-7 at the half.

Wilber-Clatonia would dominate the third quarter. After their defense forced a three and out to start the quarter, Mason Combs would return the punt 59 yard, which set up an eventual touchdown pass from Rosentreader to Carter Skleba. The two point conversion failed, though, keeping the score at 18-7.

Skleba would then do it on the defensive end, coming down with an interception and setting Wilber-Clatonia up with good field position again.

The Wolverines would use the running game to drive the ball deep into St. Cecilia territory before Rosentreader found Jon Zoubek for a touchdown pass, extending the lead to 25-7.

Hastings St. Cecilia would be unable to get any offense going against the dominant Wolverine defense. Rosentreader would tack on one more touchdown in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to make it 32-7.

St Cecilia returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to get closer at 32-13, but the Wolverines would recover the onside kick and run the clock out, making that the final score and setting off the fireworks south of the football field.

Wilber-Clatonia improves to 7-4 on the season and will play next Friday night in the state semifinals against the winner of top-seeded Norfolk Catholic and ninth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic.

