Wilber-Clatonia, Pawnee City advance in playoffs

The Sunland Area had two football teams advance to the second round of the NSAA State Football Playoffs.

Wilber-Clatonia advanced after getting an upset win over Yutan Friday night.

The Wolverines (6-4) are the No. 13 seed in Class C2 and they beat fourth-seeded Yutan (8-2) 26-26, avenging a loss to Yutan earlier in the season.

Wilber-Clatonia trailed 26-13 midway through the third quarter, but were able to rally in the fourth quarter for the win.

The Wolverines will now host fifth-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday night. The two teams previously played each other in the season opener on Aug. 27 and Wilber-Clatonia dealt them their only loss on the season 34-20.

Pawnee City came from behind to upset Red Cloud 54-46 Friday night in D6 action.

Red Cloud was 8-0 and the No. 3 seed in Class D6 while Pawnee City was 5-3 and the No. 14 seed.

Red Cloud led 22-6 after the first quarter and 38-18 at half time. The Indians out scored Red Cloud 16-8 in the third quarter and 20-0 in the fourth quarter to get the dramatic win.

Amdy Maloley ran the ball 30 times for 275 yards and two touchdowns for Pawnee City. He also had one reception for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Simon Osborne was 11 of 17 passing for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Kyle Gyhra had six receptions for 62 yards and three touchdowns. Jett Farwell had three receptions for 32 yards.

Defensively, Maloley had two interceptions while Gyhra had one interception and one fumble recovery. Kyleen Koester also recovered a fumble.

Pawnee City (6-3) will now host sixth-seeded Wallace (8-1) on Friday in the second round of the playoffs. The time of that game has not been determined. Wallace advanced by defeating 11th-seeded Hay Springs 62-42.

The Norris football team had their season come to an end with a 31-10 loss to Omaha Skutt. Norris was the No. 11 seed in Class B while Omaha Skutt is the No. 6 seed. The Titans season comes to an end after posting a 4-6 record.

In Kansas, the Hanover Wildcats advanced in the state playoffs with a 24-6 win over Osborne. Hanover (6-3) will now travel to play undefeated Axtell (9-0) on Friday.

Marysville lost their state playoff game 60-7 to Southeast of Saline.

