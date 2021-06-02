Women are a significant impact in the outdoor sports market

It has been many years back, but having a bucket of water handy saved a friend of mine from serious burns. Ed was helping me cook the evening meal. He had merely stepped back to turn around, but stumbled and fell flat on his back into our campfire…and we had a campfire.

Ed somehow managed to roll and get himself out of the fire without burning his hands, but his coat and butt of his pants were on fire. I grabbed the bucket of water we had near the fire and doused Ed. He may have become a bit chilled in the evening air, but he suffered no burns.

If you have done much campfire cooking, you have probably burned yourself by grabbing something hot. Most of the burns suffered by touching hot surfaces fall into the first degree burn category. A handy bucket of water to stick your hand in to can be a big held, too!

To treat a burn like this, run cool water over the burned area or cover it with cool compresses. Keep the burned area cool as long as it takes to feel better. These types of burns generally don’t require further medical attention. If the burned area blisters badly or looks like the skin is charred at all, you are probably into the second degree category of burns and more medical attention is necessary. Be safe outdoors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0