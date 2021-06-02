Women are a significant impact in the outdoor sports market

You don’t have to look far to see the number of women getting involved in outdoor sports is increasing. Women are enjoying all aspects of the outdoors, and with that comes the need for gear and equipment tailored for women. Purchases by women now make up the fastest growing segment of the outdoors market.
As overall numbers of male hunters and anglers have remained relatively steady in recent years, one thing is certain; the number of women participants continues to climb. Today, women make up 27 percent of all anglers. Women comprise 11 percent of hunters in this country.
Some other notable statistics are:
• 44 percent of female anglers who fished freshwater fished for largemouth bass
• 72 percent of female freshwater anglers used artificial lures
• 59 percent of female anglers used live bait
• 56 percent of female anglers who fish saltwater do so for any fish that bites
• 96 percent of female anglers fish with rod and reel
• 60 percent of women who hunt do so for whitetail deer
• 76 percent of men hunters shoot rifles, 59 percent of women
• 47 percent of women hunters use shotguns, 43 percent for men
• 28 percent of women hunters are archers, 23 percent are men
I find the archery data particularly interesting.
I see this trend continuing to grow. Way to go Ladies!
Campfires
The summer camping season is getting into full swing. One of the most popular outdoor pastimes is cooking and sitting around a campfire. Campfires are a great source of satisfaction in camp, but they are also a safety concern.
If you have ever seen a Smokey the Bear advertisement, you know that campfires need to be attended to properly so they don’t cause wildfires. Even if it seems wet, embers of a campfire can remain hot for several days and reignite after conditions dry out. Winds can fan the embers and create a large fire. Make sure you drown your campfire, stir it and add more water. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.
Some other campfire safety tips are:
• Never leave a fire unattended
• Keep campfires small
• Keep small children away from the campfire
Be sure to have a bucket of water nearby to douse the fire if it begins to get out of hand or to douse anyone who clothes may catch on fire. It happens more often than you think.
It has been many years back, but having a bucket of water handy saved a friend of mine from serious burns. Ed was helping me cook the evening meal. He had merely stepped back to turn around, but stumbled and fell flat on his back into our campfire…and we had a campfire.
Ed somehow managed to roll and get himself out of the fire without burning his hands, but his coat and butt of his pants were on fire. I grabbed the bucket of water we had near the fire and doused Ed. He may have become a bit chilled in the evening air, but he suffered no burns.
If you have done much campfire cooking, you have probably burned yourself by grabbing something hot. Most of the burns suffered by touching hot surfaces fall into the first degree burn category. A handy bucket of water to stick your hand in to can be a big held, too!
To treat a burn like this, run cool water over the burned area or cover it with cool compresses. Keep the burned area cool as long as it takes to feel better. These types of burns generally don’t require further medical attention. If the burned area blisters badly or looks like the skin is charred at all, you are probably into the second degree category of burns and more medical attention is necessary. Be safe outdoors.