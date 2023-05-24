The town of Wymore will be hosting their annual Road Race on Saturday, June 10.

There will be a 5K race, a Predict Walk (one mile) and a Kids Run (1 mile). The start and finish will be at Seventh and E Street in Wymore.

The divisions for males will be 25 and under; 26-40; 41-59 and 60 and over. The divisions for females will be 25 and under; 26-40 and 41 and over. The divisions for the kids run will be 6 and under; 7-10 and 11-14.

Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group of the 5K and Kids run. There will be no duplication awards. Awards will be presented to the overall champions for male and female in the 5K and kids run.

For the Predict Walk, participants will predict the time in which he/she will complete the one mile course. The person predicting the closes time to his/her actual time will be the winner. Walkers will not be allowed to use any time devices during the race. Medals will be awarded to the top five predictors.

The entry fee is $15 for the first entrant in family and $10 for each additional entrant from the same family. Immediate family members only.

Entries must be received or postmarked by Wednesday, June 7. All entre fees from the same household must be mailed together. Registration fee after June 7 in $18 per person with no family discount. Each entry fee entitles the participant to a T-shirt and a chance for door prizes.

All profits from the event will go to the Wymore Track Fund.