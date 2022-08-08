Youngsters rule the night at Beatrice Speedway

Beatrice Speedway was the host for Kid’s night at the track in more ways than one.

First up, it was the Women for Racing annual Kid’s Night at the Races. The WFR event drew a good crowd into the grandstand and the night was all about kids. Each youth entering the track received a token for a prize after the races donated by the race teams.

Overall, more than 90 tokens were handed out. Then, the annual coin toss on the track was held where youth 11 and under were able to grab their share of the $1,200 worth of coins on the front stretch. Donations of over 40 bikes, scooters and big wheels were then handed out to winners in the various age groups. The weekly kid’s trophies was also presented as well as one lucky fan winning $254.50 in the 50/50 raffle.

Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame official Tommy Denton announced this year’s inductees into the hall. Rick Hergott and Jerry Lahners, both originally of Hebron, will join Kevin Larkins of Adams as inductees into the Hall. The three will be inducted into the Hall as part of championship night at the speedway on the season’s final night on August 26th. According to Denton, the night will feature seven classes of cars and six track champions will be awarded.

Twin Rivers Used Mega Store was the evening title sponsor for the racing which kicked off with the Stock Car Class. Beatrice driver Matt Fralin held off the competition to take the win in the heat race. The feature race saw an early five car battle, but Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski was able to separate himself for the win.

“Just making it through the traffic early was the key," Grabouski said.

Grabouski currently sits in the No. 2 spot in National IMCA points. He heads out of Friday’s action with a critical three-point lead over fellow Beatrice driver Kyle Vanover in the track standings.

The Sport Compact class kicked off with three abreast racing at the start of the first heat, but Drake Bohlmeyer was able to separate himself from the field for the win. The second heat saw a collision on the backstretch between Beatrice drivers Josh Black and Trey Hinton with Hilton’s car ending up on the outside retaining wall. Both cars were unable to continue and headed to the pit area.

Wymore driver Kaylee Richards went on to take the win. In the final heat, at the halfway point, Coleton Williamson took the lead and never looked back on his way to victory.

In the feature event, Blue Springs driver Rhonda Mewes took an early lead from her outside pole position starting position. On lap eight, Bohylmeyer was able to take the lead. With three laps remaining, a caution allowed Williamson and Richards a chance to challenge for the lead.

Bohylmeyer was able to hold off the challenge and take the checkered flag. Richards (294) leads the point standings over Williamson (283).

The Sport Modified first heat got off to a rough start as Lincoln Driver Mclain Reed’s car failed to take off causing Beatrice driver Mark Saathoff to tap the inside retaining wall.

On the restart, Beatrice drivers Lance Borgman and Nick Snyder battled early but Borgman was able to pull away for the win. In the second heat, Byron driver Kash Wenske was never challenged and took the win. In the third heat, Beatrice driver Steve Swarthout dominated much of the race before a late charge from Washington, Kan. driver Greg Metz was able to take the win by a bumper at the checkered flag.

In the feature race, what may have been the biggest event for Kid’s night took place. Wensske, a 14-year-old first year driver was able to hold off the challenges of veteran drivers Metz and Borgman to capture his first ever feature win.

A last lap caution put the win in jeopardy, but Wenske held his line to take the win. Wenske, who spent four years racing micro sprints, voiced excitement over his first win.

“It feels really, really good, Wenske said.

Wenske was joined in celebrating his first win by numerous friends, family members and fellow drivers. Borgman (311) holds a substantial lead over second place Fairbury driver Lee Horky (287) in the point standings.

In the Hobby stock first heat, Beatrice driver Roy Armstrong bolted to the lead and was never challenged. The second heat featured a three-car battle between Beatrice drivers John Martinez, Chad Borgman and Fairbury drive Brendon Stigge. It was Borgman that nosed out the win at the checkered flag.

The feature saw Martinez take the lead in the first half of the race, but a caution at the halfway point allowed Armstrong and Stigge to mount challenges for the victory. Veteran driver Armstrong took to the high side to secure the win. While not a kid or a stranger to victory lane, Armstrong voiced the victory feels good.

"It been about two years since my last win," Armstrong said. "There was a good fast lane at the top of the track. Just the way I like it.”

In the Modified class first heat Marysville, Kan. driver Jordy Nelson took an early lead and never looked back on his way to the win. The second started with three abreast racing at the drop of the green flag, but DeWitt driver Robert Brinkman took control of the race and held on for the win.

In what may have been the final Kid’s night event, young gun Jaxson Saathoff survived an action-packed race. On lap seven, Saathoff began to mount a challenge for the lead with Nelson. Grabouski joined the frey but had to exit the track with a flat tire.

Following the caution Saathoff was able to build a lead and held on for his first ever win at the speedway.

“It feels sweet to get my first ever win here at my home track," Saathoff said. “I hope to just keep picking them off."

After having a difficult night, Jaxson’s Father Johnny Saathoff (291) was still able to close within four points of Grabouski for (295) the lead in the point standings. Grabouski continues to lead the IMCA national point standings in the class.

Racing resumes at the speedway for a regular night of racing next Friday evening. Drivers will be trying to position themselves to make moves in the final point standings heading into the close of the season and Championship night. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. with racing starting at 7:30 p.m.

A Feature results Modified 1) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 2) 4j Jordy Nelson 3) 3 Trey Duensing 4) 96j Johnny Saathoff 5) 10b Robert Brinkman 6) 81 Mike Densberger 7) 5s Bob Zoubek 8) 52 Cliff Shepard 9) 30 Jordan Grabouski 10) 3w Cole Wayman SportMod 1) w2 Kash Wenske 2) 76 Lance Brogman 3) 30 Greg Metz 4) 7 Lee Horky 5) 23 Steve Swarthout 6) 74 Rick Rohr 7) 44 Mclain Reed 8) 8x Justin Bell 9) 18m Mason Richards 10) 70 Ray Harrington Stock Car 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 19 Kyle Vanover 3) 77 Jed Williams 4) 34 Max Harder 5) 07 Dustin Newlin 6) 4w Jaret Wood 7) 25 Austin West 8) 7 Matt Fralin 9) 22a Brent Alverson Hobby Stock 1) 6r Roy Armstrong 2) 69 Brendon Stigge 3) 00j John Martinez 4) 3n Neil Pella 5) 66 Jeff Watts 6) 12 Michael Wade 7) 41 Adam Wasserman 8) 20 Chad Borgman 9) 18 Timothy LaPointe 10) 3 Taylor Huss Sport Compact 1) 24 Drake Bohlmeyer 2) 89 Kaylee Richards 3) 00 Coleton Williamson 4) 52 Tobey VanLaningham 5) 12c Brandon Carmichael 6) 22 Tim Cude 7) 76 Hallie Borgman 8) 12 Ronda Mewes 9) 9k Kaden Murray 10) 3 Jordan Bender