Stacey Stohs, Beatrice Community Hospital

Years in nursing: 13

Specialty/department:

I work here in the surgical department in Beatrice.

Family:

I'm married. My husband works here in town. And we have two small children. Our daughter is almost 6, and then we have a son who is 3. We've been married seven years in September.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

One of my first jobs was at an assisted living facility here in town, and it was actually in the kitchen. But I developed relationships with the residents that lived there and decided when they had an opening in direct care that I would try it out. And I fell in love with just building those relationships and bonds and being able to care for people, and it grew from there.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last few years?

It's changed a lot of different things. At first, we were following all the precautions for surgery and making sure we could take care of our patients safely but also be safe in the operating room with intubations and things that could aerosolize particles in the OR. Then we actually got shutdown for a bit, so we couldn't do surgery unless it was emergent. So then we were kind of in limbo about working in different areas, supporting other departments of the hospital. Maybe help out with acute care. It changed throughout the whole pandemic, and it still changes today.

What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?

I don't do it as much now, but do enjoy hunting. My husband is a big hunter. I used to go hunting quite a bit before we had children.

What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?

I think people do understand it, but just how dedicated we are to our work and how much it means to us. We take heart how our patients feel when we're caring for them. When things like COVID happened, it changes how we can care for them and how we can do our jobs. It affects us at work but also just emotionally, with how we can show we care for them and provide the care that they need.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

Keeping up with the changes of equipment and charting. Just the demands that need to be met. It makes it a little bit harder. I used to work in the med surg before I worked in the OR, and then when we went to acute care to help them, it's just their charting is a lot different than ours. I knew how to take care of their patients, but to document things the way they do, that was challenging.

What's your favorite part of being a nurse?

I worked in the OR for 9 years, and I feel like every day I'm learning new things. We get new equipment and new surgeons. We have new challenges. I like the fact that it continues to challenge me to do better and get better and learn new skills.

