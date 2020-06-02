State trooper kneels with protesters marching for George Floyd in Lincoln

Speakers encouraged people to seek change by voting and running for office and discouraged protesters from breaking windows, starting fires and committing other acts of vandalism, as happened over the weekend.

Janet Banks of Lincoln told the crowd that running for political office is a major way to create change.

"Go home tonight, and think about what office you are going to run for," Banks said.

The speakers finished shortly before the curfew began, but protesters remained, chanting "No justice, no peace, "Hands up; don't shoot," "George Floyd" and "James Scurlock," an Omahan who was shot and killed by a bar owner Saturday night during protests. The Douglas County Attorney's Office said there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute him.

Law enforcement officers were present, blocking 10th Street traffic and visible inside the County-City Building, but they didn't act to disperse the crowd. By 9:30 p.m., marchers headed for the Capitol four blocks away.

Monday's march stood in stark contrast to those that from the weekend, where peaceful protests descended into chaos late, with rioters destroying windows and vandalizing buildings and prompting the use of force by law enforcement.

"I took no pleasure in imposing a curfew," Gaylor Baird said Monday at an afternoon news conference. "It was done with the awareness there are many threats to the safety and property in our community, some of which are public and some of which are intelligence I cannot speak to."

