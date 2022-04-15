Staying active with knitting

Bonnie Green has been knitting since she was 13 years old and now at 68 years of age, she finds it’s a good way to stay busy.

“My mom took me to lessons in Fremont, Nebraska, where I grew up,” said Green. “You name it and I can do it. I make hats, gloves, blankets.”

Throughout her life she’s made gifts for family, friends and her neighbors. Since moving to Good Samaritan, Green started knitting for the staff, for bingo prizes and for the community coat closet.

Megan Overbeck, Activities Supervisor, said that Green has donated over 100 hats to the community coat closet.

“I use a set of looms for scarves and hats. Some of the projects are hand crocheted,” said Green. “I can also do broomstick and hairpin lace which is gorgeous."

Green said that she enjoys making things for other people.

“People bring me yarn and I go to work. That’s my contribution to people who may be in need or sick. I make as many as I can for babies and cancer patients. Whoever can use it,” said Green.

In addition to crocheting, she is a crafter and a seamstress.

Green collects frogs, lizards, and angels.

“If it’s pretty, I want it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0