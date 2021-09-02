Steele City flea market planned

The 51st Annual Tractors and Treasures Flea Market will be held at Steele City, Nebraska, Saturday and Sunday, September 18-19, 2021. The event is free to the public and sponsored by the Jefferson County Historical Society.

Saturday and Sunday events in the downtown area include the following.

This year the event honors Allis Chalmers Tractors. All tractor makes and condition are welcome to the free and non-competitive show. On display will be Hit-And-Miss Small Engines and Garden/Lawn Mower Tractors.

Music by “Down Home” will be playing down town at the old brick gas station.

The Presbyterian Church Lunch Stand will be just north of the old brick gas station.

The Prairie Blacksmith Association will have demonstrations at the Blacksmith Museum.

The Bank Museum and Livery Museum will be open for tours and there will be Wagon Rides.

Saturday morning events at the old school area at the top of the hill include a Tractor Pull Shindig, “Just Playing In The Dirt”: Garden Tractor Pull, Antique Pull Contest, Antique Stock Tractor Pull. Registration for these events begin at 10:00 am.