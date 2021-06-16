Sterling native granted research project

Malayna Diaz Wingert of Sterling is among 104 undergraduates who have been awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

Wingert, a junior biological systems engineering major, will participate in the project "Niobrara River Project" as part of Nebraska's Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive a stipend of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students' projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.

The students also will have opportunities to participate in the Big Ten Academic Alliance's Graduate Education Discovery Program. In August, students from the Nebraska Summer Research Program and UCARE will present posters on their research and creative activities at a virtual campus research symposium. For more about undergraduate research at Nebraska, visit https://ucare.unl.edu.

