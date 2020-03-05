Stocks, yields slide as fear about virus grips markets again

Factories in China are gradually reopening, and a return to a sense of normal life may even be on the horizon following swift and severe actions by the government to corral the virus.

But elsewhere in the world, the mood is much darker. There are about 17 times as many new infections outside China as in it, according to the World Health Organization. Widening outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran are responsible for the majority of new infections.

In the U.S., the death toll climbed to 11 due to the virus. California declared a statewide emergency late Wednesday. Southwest Airlines warned its investors that it's seen a significant decline in demand in recent days and an increase in customers cancelling trips.

The S&P 500 was down 3.1%, as of 1:38 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 870 points, or 3.2%, to 26,218, and the Nasdaq was down 2.6%.

Losses were widespread, and all 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 index were down. Energy and financial stocks had the sharpest losses, at 4.9%.

"The Western world is now following some of China's playbook, closing schools and declaring a state of emergency for example, but there is a sense that this is too little, too late," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.