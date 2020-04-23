Student Selected as Girls State alternate

Andie Koch, the daughter of Brooke Koch, has been selected as an alternate to American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State which was to be held May 31-June 6, 2020 at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Andie was selected by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 243 of Plymouth. After graduation next year, she wants to attend a four-year college and take classes that will prepare her to work with children. She is also exploring the possibility of running cross country and track. If chosen for Girls State, Andie looked forward to learning more about how the government works. She believed that Girls State would help her prepare for college by helping her learn to be a leader.

Andie is a junior at Tri County High School, DeWitt, Nebraska. She enjoys her history class, but finds her Teaching Assistant class to be the most enjoyable for her as it fits will with what she hopes to do in the future. Andie has had a well-rounded career at Tri County participating in a variety of activities. She has participated in basketball but especially enjoys cross country and track and is a member of the Tri County Letter Club. She has been a member of FFA as well as band. Andi has also honed her foreign language skills through her membership in Spanish Club.