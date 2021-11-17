Suicide prevention event planned

The Blue River LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors) Team will hold an informational gathering on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. in the back room of 402 Bar and Grill. The event is being held to inform the community about the organization and recruit more volunteers to assist with supporting survivors of suicide.

The Blue River LOSS Team was established Dec. 1, 2018 to serve Gage and Jefferson counties. The mission of the team is to help those who have endured the loss of a loved one to suicide as needed by the individual.

“Helping families start the healing process is one of the important things that The Blue River LOSS Team can help do,” said Jill Kuzelka, President of the LOSS Team Advisory Council.

“Working with the Blue River LOSS not only helps families move forward but this can also potentially move from bring a Suicide Postvention to Suicide Prevention,” said Kuzelka.

The team is comprised of volunteers including suicide loss survivors and mental health clinicians. The LOSS Team needs the support of law enforcement, EMS, school professionals, attorneys, teachers, and anyone who works with people.

Appetizers will be provided.

