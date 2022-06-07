25th Wedding Anniversary Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Kary and Dan Rash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please shower Kary and Dan Rash with a card shower for their 25th wedding anniversary on June 14!Their children are Zach Rash and Tyler Rash. Cards may be sent to: PO Box 175, Diller, NE 68342 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Shower Wedding Anniversary Dan Rash Zach Rash Tyler Rash Ne Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story