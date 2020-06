Bill and Charlotte (McAdams) Moslander of Beatrice, Neb. are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2020. They will be honored with a card shower given by their daughter Melissa Oates and son in law Scott and their four granddaughters Cheyne, Kendall, Quin and Rumer Oates of Beatrice, Neb. Cards may be sent to 930 N. 20th St., Beatrice, NE.