Niemeyer 60th anniversary

Richard and Dorothy (Schroeder) Niemeyer

Richard and Dorothy Niemeyer will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 23.

Richard and Dorothy (Schroeder) Niemeyer were married May 23, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran in DeWitt. Their children Brad (Denise), Ken (Shannon) and Dan(Heidi) and grandchildren Connor (Mariah) Niemeyer, Shelby (Darick) Steinberg, Shalayna, Shaylee and Creighton Niemeyer, step grandchildren Aaron and Ela Schumaker and Austin Jary and great-granddaughter Claira Niemeyer would like to honor them with a card shower. 60 Years Strong!

Cards may be sent to Richard and Dorothy Niemeyer, PO Box 214, Pickrell, NE 68422.

