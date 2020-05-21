Richard and Dorothy (Schroeder) Niemeyer were married May 23, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran in DeWitt. Their children Brad (Denise), Ken (Shannon) and Dan(Heidi) and grandchildren Connor (Mariah) Niemeyer, Shelby (Darick) Steinberg, Shalayna, Shaylee and Creighton Niemeyer, step grandchildren Aaron and Ela Schumaker and Austin Jary and great-granddaughter Claira Niemeyer would like to honor them with a card shower. 60 Years Strong!