Bob and Carol Allen of Blue Springs are celebrating 60 years of marriage on June 26, 2020. They were married on June 26, 1960 at the Wymore United Methodist Church.

Parents of two children, Vicki (David) McClure of Carrollton, Texas and Rick Allen of Blue Springs, Neb. and two grandchildren, Drew and Travis McClure of Carrollton, Texas. Cards may be sent to Bob and Carol Allen, 525 E. First St., P.O. Box 163, Blue Springs, NE, 68318.