 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
60th wedding anniversary open house
View Comments

60th wedding anniversary open house

{{featured_button_text}}
Jack and Janet Novotny

Jack and Janet Novotny

Jack and Janet Novotny will be celebrating 60 years of marriage. Family and friends are invited to help celebrate this milestone with an open house Sunday, Aug. 23 from 2-4 p.m. at Living Life Reformed Church, 603 Russell St., Firth, NE 68358.

Please join us for cake and refreshments. No gifts please. We will be following CDC guidelines. If you are unable to attend and would like to send a card, cards can be mailed to: Jack & Janet Novotny, 702 Abraham St., Firth, NE 68358.

Hosted by their children: Scott Novotny, Lisa & James Buhr, and Lori & Cary Prange, along with their grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News