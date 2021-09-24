 Skip to main content
60th wedding anniversary
Garold & Margaret (Dorn) Zimmerman will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Oct. 1 1961 at Beatrice Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Children of Garold & Margaret will be honoring their parents with a card shower. Mail cards to 21775 South 41st Drive, Beatrice NE 68310.

Children are Lora (Mike) Thornburg of Blair, Leon (Marie) Zimmerman of Beatrice, Kent (Jill) Zimmerman of Beatrice Grandchildren: Cranston (Sarah) Thornburg, Trenton (Lacey) Thornburg, Kendra (Johnny) Forsen, Nicole (Steve) Arena, Anthony (Lindsey) Zimmerman, Andrew Zimmerman, Aaron Zimmerman, Joscelyn Zimmerman & Zackary Zimmerman, eight great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, one step-great-great grandson

