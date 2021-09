The family of Marvin and Marlene Bures would like to honor them with a card shower for their 60th wedding anniversary. Marvin and Marlene Bures were married on Sept. 17., 1961. They were blessed with 3 sons: Ron (Cathy), Dave (Krys) and Doug (Mary Jo) Bures, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Cards can be mailed to 43993 SW 75th Rd, Odell, NE 68415