Celebrating 50 years Jan 6, 2023 1 hr ago Tom and Eileen Shirk Wedding bells were ringing January 13 for Tom and Eileen Shirk. Help them celebrate their 50th anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1220 S3rd Rd., Beatrice, Nebraska 68310.