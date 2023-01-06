 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Celebrating 50 years

  • 0
Tom and Eileen Shirk 50th anniversary

Tom and Eileen Shirk

Wedding bells were ringing January 13 for Tom and Eileen Shirk. Help them celebrate their 50th anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1220 S3rd Rd., Beatrice, Nebraska 68310.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News