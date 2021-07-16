 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celebrating 60 years
0 Comments

Celebrating 60 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donald and JoAnne Rinne

Donald and JoAnne Rinne

Donald and JoAnne Rinne were married on July 30th, 1961, in Burchard, Ne. They have four children, Carla (Mike) Frase, Jeff (Jo), Lisa (Rowdy) Grabowski, and Julie (Andy) McDowell, 11 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. A family celebration is planned or cards may be sent to 1009 Grant St., Beatrice NE, 68310.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrating 60 years
Anniversaries

Celebrating 60 years

Donald and JoAnne Ronnie were married on July 30th, 1961, in Burchard, Ne. They have four children, Carla (Mike) Frase, Jeff (Jo), Lisa (Rowdy…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News