Celebrating 60 years

Donald and JoAnne Rinne were married on July 30th, 1961, in Burchard, Ne. They have four children, Carla (Mike) Frase, Jeff (Jo), Lisa (Rowdy) Grabowski, and Julie (Andy) McDowell, 11 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. A family celebration is planned or cards may be sent to 1009 Grant St., Beatrice NE, 68310.