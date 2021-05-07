 Skip to main content
Dale and Carol Hinz 60th wedding anniversary
The family of Dale and Carol Hinz request a card shower for their 60th Wedding Anniversary on May 13, 2021. Please send cards to 2819 W 48th St Kearney NE 68845.

