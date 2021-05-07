Dale and Carol Hinz 60th wedding anniversary May 7, 2021 May 7, 2021 0 {{featured_button_text}} Dale and Carol Hinz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The family of Dale and Carol Hinz request a card shower for their 60th Wedding Anniversary on May 13, 2021. Please send cards to 2819 W 48th St Kearney NE 68845. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Anniversaries Jerry and Cathy Roever 50th wedding anniversary Apr 30, 2021 The children of Jerry and Cathy Roever happily announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary! Jerry and Cathy (Porter) Roever were married …