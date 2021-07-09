 Skip to main content
Eldon and Marge Whitehead 60th Wedding Anniversary
Eldon and Marge Whitehead will be celebrating their 60th anniversary on July 15, 2021 with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 32857 Second St. Beatrice, Ne 68310.

Eldon and Marge were married on July 15, 1961 at First Baptist Church in Beatrice.

They were blessed with two children Rodney Whitehead ( Becky) of Beatrice and Crystal (Whitehead) Haecker (Kolin) of Davenport, NE. They have also been blessed with five granddaughters: Karlee Haecker, Haylee Haecker, Rylee Haecker, Brandy Block and Stevie Harker. Four great-grandchildren: Bostin and Ellis Block; Lincoln and Sybelle Harker.

They will have a small family celebration on July 30th at their home hosted by their children and their families.

