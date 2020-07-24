Gene and Marti Feit celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Gene and Marti (Huff) Feit are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 25th, 1970 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Fairbury NE. They were long time residents of Beatrice and now reside in Elkhorn to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They will be honored with a card shower given by their son Michael Feit and his wife Stacy, daughter Mary Beth McKinney and husband Troy and grandchildren Landon and Adelyn. Cards may be sent to 19310 Franklin Cir. Elkhorn NE 68022