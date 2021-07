480 months of hugs, 2,087 weeks of happiness, 14,610 days of together, 350,640 hours of love, 1 blessed family, countless happy memories, and a never ending love story!

Please join us to celebrate Roger and Patty Folkerts' 40th Wedding Anniversary with a card shower July 24, 2021. Please send an anniversary card with a memory or personal message to: 20063 SW 45th Rd Beatrice, NE 68310. They will love to hear from everyone!