 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerry and Cathy Roever 50th wedding anniversary
0 comments

Jerry and Cathy Roever 50th wedding anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry and Cathy Roever

Jerry and Cathy Roever

The children of Jerry and Cathy Roever happily announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary! Jerry and Cathy (Porter) Roever were married on May 9, 1971 at Trinity Lutheran in Grand Island, Nebraska. They are now retired and relaxing in Arkansas, after working many years in Beatrice, Nebraska. Jerry worked as the Maintenance Supervisor for Store Kraft and Cathy worked for the City of Beatrice. Please help us honor them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: 227 Jason Circle, Lakeview AR 72642.

Congratulations Mom and Dad! We love you!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News