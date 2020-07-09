Leon & Faye Hagan 35th anniversary card shower!

Leon and Faye Hagan of Beatrice, NE are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 13, 1985 at Holy Cross Church in Beatrice. They will be honored with a card shower given by their Children, Susan Bierbaum of Omaha, Patty Oliver of Beatrice, Crystal Quinn & husband Dan of Columbus, Darin Bierbaum & Wife Jenn of La Plata, Maryland and Missy Saathoff & husband Randy of Holmesville, along with their many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 918 Carlyle, Beatrice NE 68310.