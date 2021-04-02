 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Les and Linda Loth 50th wedding anniversary!
0 comments

Les and Linda Loth 50th wedding anniversary!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Les and Linda Loth

Les and Linda Loth 

On April 3, 2021, Les and Linda Loth will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary! That's a mere 600 months of hugs, 2,608 weeks of laughter, 18,262 days of patience, and 438,280 hours of love! We're sure the patience had to do more with your kids than with each other. Thank you for sharing all of your love not only with each other but with your family and friends.

Instead of a group gathering at this time, if you would like to honor Les and Linda with a card or well wishes, I'm sure they would love to hear from all of you! Cards may be sent to 1408 Van Dorn Street, Lincoln, NE 68502

Signature Love, Jason/Stacey/Sidney/Shay and Amy/Jason/Aiden/Piper

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News