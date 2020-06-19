Linda and David Schindler celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Linda and David Schindler of Odell, Neb. will soon celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Their journey started way back on June 20, 1970, when a young Linda and Dave said, "I do" at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, Neb. They didn't know what life had in store for them, but it's been an amazing 50 years filled with wonderful friends, fulfilling careers, the joys of raising a family and most importantly, many precious grandchildren. Linda and Dave are known for demonstrating their commitment to one another and love for others through their daily actions and care for others- they certainly “walk the walk.” The impact of their love on the lives of their family are too numerous to list, however, cannot go unmentioned.