Roger and Rene' (Roberts) Borgman 50th Wedding Anniversary Card Shower!

Roger and Rene' (Roberts) Borgman will celebrate 50 years of marriage! Married on June 13, 1970 in Wymore, Nebraska at United Methodist Church. They raised their family in Norfolk, Nebraska. Now retired they enjoy attending grandkids school activities, golfing and gardening. They have three children: Ryan Borgman (Elizabeth) of Texas; Reid Borgman (Andrea) of Norfolk; Rachel Borgman of NYC and the dog Woody. Their grandchildren are: Mason and Ava Borgman of Norfolk; Joe (Reuby), Sarah (Bobby), and Timothy (Priscilla) of Texas. Along with eight great grandchild in Texas. Celebratory cards can be sent to: 1205 Eldorado Road, Norfolk, Nebraska, 68701.