Scheele 50th wedding anniversary
Bob and Jeanette (Kruse) Scheele of Hanover, Kansas are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on April 19. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hanover by the Rev. Donald Behrens. They will be honored with a card shower given by their children and grandchildren: Ryan and Shelley Scheele, Dylan and Tiffany, Utica, NE; Greg and Dayna Scheele, Alex and Anna, Bremen, KS; Deb and Lane Yocum, Ashley and Maddy, Odell, NE; and Dan Scheele of Hanover, KS. Cards may be sent to: 3039 29th Rd, Hanover, KS 66945.

