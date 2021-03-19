 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wassermans celebrating 60 years
View Comments

Wassermans celebrating 60 years

{{featured_button_text}}

The children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter of Eldon and LaVon Wasserman want to honor their 60th Wedding Anniversary with a card shower. Well wishes may be sent to PO Box 133, Plymouth, NE 68424

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News