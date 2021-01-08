65th Birthday card shower

Related to this story
Eva Mathias Meyn will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 10.
The family of Lois (Gerdes) Saathoff would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Always young at heart, help us wish our mom, Christena Hofeling, a happy birthday on Jan. 2. From Don and Verdella, Ray, Gene and Phyllis, Den…
Ellie (Eleanor) Quiring will turn 80 on Thursday, December 17. Her husband, daughters, and grandchildren would like to honor her with a card s…