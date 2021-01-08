 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
65th Birthday card shower
View Comments

65th Birthday card shower

{{featured_button_text}}
Denise Foster

Denise Foster

The community and friends of Denise Foster will be honoring her 65th birthday Jan. 13, 2021 with a card shower. If you know this young lady, please send a card to 910 Park Street, Beatrice, Ne 68310.

Love, your friends and family.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

90th Birthday card shower
Birthdays

90th Birthday card shower

The family of Lois (Gerdes) Saathoff would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Happy 90th birthday on Jan. 2
Birthdays

Happy 90th birthday on Jan. 2

Always young at heart, help us wish our mom, Christena Hofeling, a happy birthday on Jan. 2. From Don and Verdella, Ray, Gene and Phyllis, Den…

Ellie Turns 80
Birthdays

Ellie Turns 80

  • Updated

Ellie (Eleanor) Quiring will turn 80 on Thursday, December 17. Her husband, daughters, and grandchildren would like to honor her with a card s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News