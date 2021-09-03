 Skip to main content
80th birthday celebration
Diane Weishahn

Diane Weishahn will be 80 on Sept. 14.

Help her celebrate by sending cards to her at:

Diane Weishahn, Box 4, Plymouth, NE, 68424.

