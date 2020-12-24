90th Birthday card shower Dec 24, 2020 1 hr ago {{featured_button_text}} Lois Saathoff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The family of Lois (Gerdes) Saathoff would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday, Jan. 4, 2021.Cards and memories may be sent to her at 2101 Arbor Ave., Apt 117, Beatrice, NE 68310.God bless you! Love your family View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Ellie Turns 80 Updated Dec 10, 2020 Ellie (Eleanor) Quiring will turn 80 on Thursday, December 17. Her husband, daughters, and grandchildren would like to honor her with a card s…