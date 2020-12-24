 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
90th Birthday card shower
View Comments

90th Birthday card shower

{{featured_button_text}}
Lois Saathoff

Lois Saathoff 

The family of Lois (Gerdes) Saathoff would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Cards and memories may be sent to her at 2101 Arbor Ave., Apt 117, Beatrice, NE 68310.

God bless you! Love your family

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ellie Turns 80
Birthdays

Ellie Turns 80

  • Updated

Ellie (Eleanor) Quiring will turn 80 on Thursday, December 17. Her husband, daughters, and grandchildren would like to honor her with a card s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News