90th birthday celebration

Ruth (Wittler) Wiese turns 90 on Jan. 13, 2021. She is currently visiting her daughter and son-in-law in Illinois, and we invite you to help t…
The community and friends of Denise Foster will be honoring her 65th birthday Jan. 13, 2021 with a card shower. If you know this young lady, p…
Always young at heart, help us wish our mom, Christena Hofeling, a happy birthday on Jan. 2. From Don and Verdella, Ray, Gene and Phyllis, Den…
The family of Lois (Gerdes) Saathoff would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Eva Mathias Meyn will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 10.