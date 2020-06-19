A lovely lady is turning 60!
A lovely lady is turning 60!

Norma Applegarth

Norma Applegarth

Norma Applegarth will be 60 on June 24.

Join me in wishing her a great happy birthday!

You can send cards and letters to: 901 N. Seventh St.,

Beatrice, NE 68310.

Love you! Shirley

