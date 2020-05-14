Birthday Card Shower for Phyllis Deunk

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The family of Phyllis Deunk would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday. Cards may be sent to PO Box 16, Cortland, NE 68331. Phyllis’ family is also having a birthday parade for her. If you would like to participate, please meet on Main Street in Cortland at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Love, your family
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Ethridge
Editor and Publisher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today