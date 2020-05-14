You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Birthday Card Shower for Phyllis Deunk
View Comments

Birthday Card Shower for Phyllis Deunk

{{featured_button_text}}
Phyllis Deunk

Phyllis Deunk

The family of Phyllis Deunk would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday. Cards may be sent to PO Box 16, Cortland, NE 68331. Phyllis’ family is also having a birthday parade for her. If you would like to participate, please meet on Main Street in Cortland at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Love, your family

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News