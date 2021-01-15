Card shower for Brenda Garcia

Don't let her looks fool you on this lady, who will celebrate her birthday on Jan. 17. Who would've guessed she would soon be 80! Please join Brenda Garcia's family in honoring this amazing woman with a text message, Facebook post or card sent to 1901 Irving St., Beatrice. Her family is hoping to host an event to be held in July for her half year birthday.
