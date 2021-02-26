 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Card shower for Ernest Claassen
View Comments

Card shower for Ernest Claassen

{{featured_button_text}}
Ernest Claassen

Ernest Claassen

Ernie turns 99 on March 2. Please send greetings to:

Ernest Claassen

3054 Ivy Dr.

#38W

N. Newton, KS 67117.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 90th birthday!
Birthdays

Happy 90th birthday!

  • Updated

Help us honor Betty Deats in celebrating her 90th birthday on February 13 with a birthday card shower. Please send birthday cards and memories…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News