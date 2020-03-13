Carolyn Schlake 80th Birthday

×
Come celebrate a special day with us. We will be having an open house Sunday, March 22 to celebrate Carolyn Schlake's 80th birthday. Open house from 2-4 p.m. at the Beatrice Senior Center, 101 N. 25th St., Please no gifts.
Hosted by her children Robert, Susan, Carol, Linda and David
