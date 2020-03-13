You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Carolyn Schlake 80th Birthday
View Comments

Carolyn Schlake 80th Birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
Carolyn Schlake

Carolyn Schlake

 Scott Koperski

Come celebrate a special day with us. We will be having an open house Sunday, March 22 to celebrate Carolyn Schlake's 80th birthday. Open house from 2-4 p.m. at the Beatrice Senior Center, 101 N. 25th St., Please no gifts.

Hosted by her children Robert, Susan, Carol, Linda and David

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy Birthday, Roy!
Birthdays

Happy Birthday, Roy!

  • Updated

The family of Roy Miller invites everyone to send greeting cards and notes to him to mark his 95th birthday (Sunday, March 8). To join the car…

Happy 80th birthday!
Birthdays

Happy 80th birthday!

  • Updated

Celebrating Eldon Whitehead’s 80th birthday on Feb. 23. The family is having a card shower for him to help him celebrate. Cards can be sent to…

Happy Birthday Ervin!
Birthdays

Happy Birthday Ervin!

  • Updated

Ervin Buhr is celebrating his 90th birthday on February 28! An open house celebration is planned for Sunday, March 1st from 3-5 p.m., at the A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News