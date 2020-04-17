Celebrating 80 years

×
Richard (Dick) Ideus will turn 80 years old on April 26. His family is requesting a card or a note of remembrance of the "good old days." Cards may be sent to 1010 Darwin St. Beatrice, NE, 68310. Thank you!
