Celebrating 80 years
Celebrating 80 years

Richard Ideus

Richard Ideus

Richard (Dick) Ideus will turn 80 years old on April 26. His family is requesting a card or a note of remembrance of the "good old days." Cards may be sent to 1010 Darwin St. Beatrice, NE, 68310. Thank you!

