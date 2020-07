Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Happy 85th birthday on July 14 to this special lady! Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor. Her family includes Joel & Sarah Endorf, and children of Pierce and Rachel Zimmerman of Lincoln. Cards may be sent to Mary Jane Zimmerman, 2214 County Rd. X, DeWitt, NE 68341.