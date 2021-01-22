Don Killman is 84!

Related to this story
Most Popular
Help us honor Betty Spilker in celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 30 with a birthday card shower. Please send birthday cards and memories t…
Sharon (Vyhnalek) Ramsey will be turning 70 on Jan. 25, 2021. Help her celebrate with a Card Shower. Cards can be sent to:
Ruth (Wittler) Wiese turns 90 on Jan. 13, 2021. She is currently visiting her daughter and son-in-law in Illinois, and we invite you to help t…
Don't let her looks fool you on this lady, who will celebrate her birthday on Jan. 17. Who would've guessed she would soon be 80! Please join …