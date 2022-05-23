 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elfriede Claassen is turning 95!

Elfriede Claassen

Elfriede Claassen will be 95 on May 31. Help her celebrate her special day with a card shower. Her address is 600 S. 22nd St., Room 101, Beatrice, NE 68310.

