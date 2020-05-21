You are the owner of this article.
Ellen McPheron Ford Celebrating 100 Years
Ellen was born June 1, 1920 on a farm in Holmesville, Nebraska. Ellen and her husband Leonard Ford were owners of the Ford Hatchery/Wallpaper business for 50 years in Tecumseh, Nebraska. They raised two daughters, Shirlee Lempke and Wendee Nichols. Ellen now resides in Lincoln with her daughter and son-in-law, Roger and Shirlee Lempke. Cards can be sent to: Ellen Ford, 2501 North 74th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68507

Happy Birthday Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma from all your family! We love you bunches!

