Emery Bessler turns 95!

Emery Bessler will celebrate his 95th birthday on Dec. 2, 2020. Please join us in a card shower. Address cards to: PO Box 62 Plymouth, NE 68424.
Mike, Lorie, Bonnie and families.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Emery Bessler will celebrate his 95th birthday on Dec. 2, 2020. Please join us in a card shower. Address cards to: PO Box 62 Plymouth, NE 68424.
Mike, Lorie, Bonnie and families.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.