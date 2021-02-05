 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evelyn (Stirba) Hermsmeier Rahe will celebrate number 100!
View Comments

Evelyn (Stirba) Hermsmeier Rahe will celebrate number 100!

{{featured_button_text}}

A Stoddard Elementary School retired teacher turns 100 in February. Evelyn grew up in Swanton and taught in many Nebraska communities and in California. Her students may have known her as Evelyn Stirba, Evelyn Hermsmeier and after 1967, as Evelyn Rahe. In addition to teaching, she enjoyed music, playing her button accordion at Czech Days, as well as with local bands throughout the area. She wrote Country Western music and lyrics and had a demo CD produced. Her own Polka tunes have been frequently played over the radio. She currently resides at Wilber Care Center and would relish receiving your cards and notes. Please mail them to Evelyn Rahe, WCC, 611 N Main St, Wilber, NE 68465.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
90th birthday celebration
Birthdays

90th birthday celebration

Help us honor Betty Spilker in celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 30 with a birthday card shower. Please send birthday cards and memories t…

Card shower for Brenda Garcia
Birthdays

Card shower for Brenda Garcia

Don't let her looks fool you on this lady, who will celebrate her birthday on Jan. 17. Who would've guessed she would soon be 80! Please join …

Lyle Osborn is 85!
Birthdays

Lyle Osborn is 85!

  • Updated

Lyle Osborn will be turning 85 on January 29. You can send wishes to Marilyn: Box 34, Plymouth, NE 68424 or to 9001 Greenway Lane, Lenexa, Kan…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News