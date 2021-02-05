Evelyn (Stirba) Hermsmeier Rahe will celebrate number 100!

A Stoddard Elementary School retired teacher turns 100 in February. Evelyn grew up in Swanton and taught in many Nebraska communities and in California. Her students may have known her as Evelyn Stirba, Evelyn Hermsmeier and after 1967, as Evelyn Rahe. In addition to teaching, she enjoyed music, playing her button accordion at Czech Days, as well as with local bands throughout the area. She wrote Country Western music and lyrics and had a demo CD produced. Her own Polka tunes have been frequently played over the radio. She currently resides at Wilber Care Center and would relish receiving your cards and notes. Please mail them to Evelyn Rahe, WCC, 611 N Main St, Wilber, NE 68465.